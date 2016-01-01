Rockliffe Systems ("Rockliffe") makes information and products available on this web site, subject to the following terms and conditions. By using the accessing this site, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. Rockliffe reserves the right to change these terms and conditions, and the products, services, prices, and programs mentioned in this site at any time, at its sole discretion, without notice. Rockliffe reserves the right to seek all remedies available by law and in equity for any violation of these terms and conditions. Any rights not expressly granted herein are reserved.

Copyright

StealthChat and the information on this web site are protected by copyright. Except as specifically permitted, no portion of StealthChat or this web site may be distributed or reproduced by any means, or in any form, without Rockliffe’s prior written permission. For more information about obtaining permission, please email legal@stealthchat.com

Patents

StealthChat is protected by the following US patents:

8539107 Personal information management data synchronization

8428604 Content-based notification and user-transparent pull operation for simulated push transmission of wireless email

8209437 Personal information management data synchronization

7532890 Content-based notification and user-transparent pull operation for simulated push transmission of wireless email

61982405 Method and apparatus for displaying information on a screen such that the content is comprehensible only to an authorized user

62026054 Method and apparatus for verifying or authenticating communicating parties utilising a secondary communication channel

Trademarks

Stealth, StealthChat, Stealth Communicator and Stealth Messenger are registered Trademarks of Rockliffe Systems.

Use of Software

StealthChat and the accompanying documentation available to download from this site are the copyrighted work of Rockliffe. Use of the software is governed by the terms of the end user license agreement, which accompanies such software. If no license accompanies the download, the terms of the license which accompanied the original product being updated will govern. You will not be able to use, download, or install any software unless you agree to the terms of such end user license agreement.