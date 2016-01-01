"Encrypted, Private, Secure Calls and Chats on Android and Apple iOS"


Encrypted VOIP Calls

All phone calls encrypted making it impossible to eavesdrop on your conversation
encrypted groupchat

Encrypted Group Chat

Create and have private conversations with unlimited group members
burn

Self-Destructing Messages

Take control of your messages' lifetime. Set them to delete after 1 minute to 1 day
sharing picture

Private Picture Sharing

All pictures and photos are encrypted
"The Alternative chat app for security"
~ TechinAsia
secure chat

Secure Chat

Messages are only readable by you and your contact. A new key is used to secure each message
p2p encryption

P2P Encryption

Super strong, OTR cryptographic protocol for instant messaging conversations and picture sharing
secure screen

Screen Lock

Encrypted screen display to prevent unauthorized message viewing
picture unlock

Password or Picture Unlock

No one can sabotage or use your account on StealthChat, you can choose either to use a password, Picture, or TouchID to protect your account
"Simple messaging with advanced security"
~ Trutower
ssl

SSL Secured Connection

Encrypted messages are transfered over SSL encrypted links
privacy

Privacy

Private communication system to protect your business and personal communications
synchronize

Anti Screenshot Technology

StealthChat disables the screenshot feature so your conversation remains confidential
ease to use

Light & Simple Messaging

Easy to use and secure! Simple UI design makes StealthChat the secure lightweight application for mobile devices
"The Alternative chat app for security"
~ TechinAsia
synchronize

Automatic Friend Finder

StealthChat automatically finds other users from your phone book
Notification

Message State Notifications

Sent, delivered, read, & pending notification for every message and file Notification
no trace

No Trace

No message history or phone book content is kept by us
network

Designed to Work on Any Device & Network

Designed to operate quickly and efficiently on the lowest specification devices and on the worst mobile networks in the world
"Easy to use secure messaging for everybody who cares about privacy"
SECURE MESSAGING SCORECARD stealthchat Telegram WhatsApp Signal Fb Messenger Skype
Free service? yes yes Freemium yes yes yes
VoIP calls yes no yes no yes yes
P2P: No Cloud, No Leak, No Metadata yes no no no no no
Encrypted screen (screen lock) yes no no no no no
Encrypted in transit? yes yes yes yes yes yes
Encrypted on disk? yes no no no no no
Can you verify contacts identities? yes no no no no no
Are messages secure if your keys are stolen? yes no no no no no
Are VoIP calls as secure as chat messages? yes no no no no no
Self destruct messages? yes yes no no no no
Source https://www.eff.org/secure-messaging-scorecard

StealthChat Technology

  1. End-to-end Encryption in Transit:

    StealthChat uses end-to-end encryption technology to encrypt your messages, files and calls in transit. This provides an additional layer of protection over industry standard SSL/TLS. The end-to-end encryption means that only you and the receiver can read them. Each session is encrypted with a unique key pair and in the extreme event that your connection is monitored the data still cannot be decrypted. The message encryption is based on the "Off-the-record" (OTR) Messaging protocol:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Off-the-Record_Messaging

    The Voice Over IP (VoIP) encryption is based on the Secure Real Time Transport (SRTP) protocol:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secure_Real-time_Transport_Protocol

    StealthChat automates the end-to-end key exchange when the communication session is initiated and the keys are used to encrypt calls, chats and files. Unlike some other "secure" apps, StealthChat encrypts all communication to ensure that unencrypted information cannot be exchanged inadvertently.

  2. Encrypted Display:

    StealthChat provides a unique and optional screen encryption. Information on the StealthChat screen can be set to switch to encrypted mode. The screen is encrypted after a timeout period or after the app is sent to the background. The encrypted screen mode can be unlocked with a password, with a picture lock or with TouchID. This feature protects against "shoulder surfing" where somebody looks over your shoulder or picks up your phone when the device is unlocked. The Encrypted Display prevents unauthorized users from viewing your message history or who you have been talking with.

  3. Encrypted Data on Disk:

    StealthChat stores your message history securely on disk using industry best practices including AES/EAX encryption using a PBKDF derived password. In addition, you can set a burn timer for your messages, after which they are deleted from disk on your device and your friend's device.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What is StealthChat?

    StealthChat is a secure chat and phone application. It allows you to have secure, unfiltered, off-the-record conversations and phone calls. It allows you to speak freely without the risk of your communication being intercepted, forwarded on or permanently stored.

  2. What devices is StealthChat supported on?

    • Android 2.2 or higher
    • iOS 7 or higher

  3. Are my messages encrypted?

    Yes! All messages, calls and files in StealthChat are fully encrypted. We employ end-to-end encryption to ensure conversations remain confidential and are private to you and your friend. Furthermore, the encrypted messages are sent over a connection that is SSL encrypted!

  4. How do I decrypt the screen on StealthChat?

    In encrypted mode, press and hold anywhere on the screen to show the screen unlock.

  5. How do I change my picture unlock on StealthChat?

    Go to Settings > Security Settings > Screen Lock.

  6. I forgot my Password. What can I do now?

    Lost Passwords cannot be recovered. However, you can reset/uninstall the app and then set it up again. On Android delete the app data by going to Phone Settings > Apps > StealthChat > Clear data.

  7. How do I start a chat?

    In the Contacts screen, tap on your friend then wait until the key exchange completes.

  8. Is my VoIP secure and encrypted like my messages on StealthChat?

    Yes! StealthChat VoIP calls are fully encrypted like StealthChat messages.

  9. How do I make a VoIP call on StealthChat?

    • Android : Tap your contact then tap the call button.
    • iOS 7 : Slide to the right on your friend in the contact list to access the call button.

  10. How do I create a Group Chat?

    • Click on the "+" symbol on the top of Contacts list.
    • Choose "Create New Group"
    • Enter a name for the group > tap "Add Participant" or "Add Contact" > choose friend > Tap "Add"
    • Click "Create" to start a secure Group Chat and You will be assigned as Owner.

    Note : To add new participant, you have to start a chat (exchanging key with a contact) before invite them to a group chat.

For more information on StealthChat please email marketing@stealthchat.com

StealthChat Press Releases

StealthChat Fact Sheet

StealthChat Reviewers Guide For Android

StealthChat Reviewers Guide For iOS

StealthChat Logo

StealthChat Screenshots

Press Coverage

Rockliffe Systems ("Rockliffe") makes information and products available on this web site, subject to the following terms and conditions. By using the accessing this site, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. Rockliffe reserves the right to change these terms and conditions, and the products, services, prices, and programs mentioned in this site at any time, at its sole discretion, without notice. Rockliffe reserves the right to seek all remedies available by law and in equity for any violation of these terms and conditions. Any rights not expressly granted herein are reserved.

Copyright

StealthChat and the information on this web site are protected by copyright. Except as specifically permitted, no portion of StealthChat or this web site may be distributed or reproduced by any means, or in any form, without Rockliffe’s prior written permission. For more information about obtaining permission, please email legal@stealthchat.com

Patents

StealthChat is protected by the following US patents:

  • 8539107 Personal information management data synchronization
  • 8428604 Content-based notification and user-transparent pull operation for simulated push transmission of wireless email
  • 8209437 Personal information management data synchronization
  • 7532890 Content-based notification and user-transparent pull operation for simulated push transmission of wireless email
  • 61982405 Method and apparatus for displaying information on a screen such that the content is comprehensible only to an authorized user
  • 62026054 Method and apparatus for verifying or authenticating communicating parties utilising a secondary communication channel

Trademarks

Stealth, StealthChat, Stealth Communicator and Stealth Messenger are registered Trademarks of Rockliffe Systems.

Use of Software

StealthChat and the accompanying documentation available to download from this site are the copyrighted work of Rockliffe. Use of the software is governed by the terms of the end user license agreement, which accompanies such software. If no license accompanies the download, the terms of the license which accompanied the original product being updated will govern. You will not be able to use, download, or install any software unless you agree to the terms of such end user license agreement.