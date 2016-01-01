|
Encrypted VOIP Calls
All phone calls encrypted making it impossible to eavesdrop on your conversation
Encrypted Group Chat
Create and have private conversations with unlimited group members
Self-Destructing Messages
Take control of your messages' lifetime. Set them to delete after 1 minute to 1 day
Private Picture Sharing
All pictures and photos are encrypted
Secure Chat
Messages are only readable by you and your contact. A new key is used to secure each message
P2P Encryption
Super strong, OTR cryptographic protocol for instant messaging conversations and picture sharing
Screen Lock
Encrypted screen display to prevent unauthorized message viewing
Password or Picture Unlock
No one can sabotage or use your account on StealthChat, you can choose either to use a password, Picture, or TouchID to protect your account
SSL Secured Connection
Encrypted messages are transfered over SSL encrypted links
Privacy
Private communication system to protect your business and personal communications
Anti Screenshot Technology
StealthChat disables the screenshot feature so your conversation remains confidential
Light & Simple Messaging
Easy to use and secure! Simple UI design makes StealthChat the secure lightweight application for mobile devices
Automatic Friend Finder
StealthChat automatically finds other users from your phone book
Message State Notifications
Sent, delivered, read, & pending notification for every message and file Notification
No Trace
No message history or phone book content is kept by us
Designed to Work on Any Device & Network
Designed to operate quickly and efficiently on the lowest specification devices and on the worst mobile networks in the world
|SECURE MESSAGING SCORECARD
|Telegram
|Signal
|Fb Messenger
|Skype
|Free service?
|Freemium
|VoIP calls
|P2P: No Cloud, No Leak, No Metadata
|Encrypted screen (screen lock)
|Encrypted in transit?
|Encrypted on disk?
|Can you verify contacts identities?
|Are messages secure if your keys are stolen?
|Are VoIP calls as secure as chat messages?
|Self destruct messages?
|Source https://www.eff.org/secure-messaging-scorecard
End-to-end Encryption in Transit:
StealthChat uses end-to-end encryption technology to encrypt your messages, files and calls in transit. This provides an additional layer of protection over industry standard SSL/TLS. The end-to-end encryption means that only you and the receiver can read them. Each session is encrypted with a unique key pair and in the extreme event that your connection is monitored the data still cannot be decrypted. The message encryption is based on the "Off-the-record" (OTR) Messaging protocol:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Off-the-Record_Messaging
The Voice Over IP (VoIP) encryption is based on the Secure Real Time Transport (SRTP) protocol:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secure_Real-time_Transport_Protocol
StealthChat automates the end-to-end key exchange when the communication session is initiated and the keys are used to encrypt calls, chats and files. Unlike some other "secure" apps, StealthChat encrypts all communication to ensure that unencrypted information cannot be exchanged inadvertently.
Encrypted Display:
StealthChat provides a unique and optional screen encryption. Information on the StealthChat screen can be set to switch to encrypted mode. The screen is encrypted after a timeout period or after the app is sent to the background. The encrypted screen mode can be unlocked with a password, with a picture lock or with TouchID. This feature protects against "shoulder surfing" where somebody looks over your shoulder or picks up your phone when the device is unlocked. The Encrypted Display prevents unauthorized users from viewing your message history or who you have been talking with.
Encrypted Data on Disk:
StealthChat stores your message history securely on disk using industry best practices including AES/EAX encryption using a PBKDF derived password. In addition, you can set a burn timer for your messages, after which they are deleted from disk on your device and your friend's device.
What is StealthChat?
StealthChat is a secure chat and phone application. It allows you to have secure, unfiltered, off-the-record conversations and phone calls. It allows you to speak freely without the risk of your communication being intercepted, forwarded on or permanently stored.
What devices is StealthChat supported on?
Are my messages encrypted?
Yes! All messages, calls and files in StealthChat are fully encrypted. We employ end-to-end encryption to ensure conversations remain confidential and are private to you and your friend. Furthermore, the encrypted messages are sent over a connection that is SSL encrypted!
How do I decrypt the screen on StealthChat?
In encrypted mode, press and hold anywhere on the screen to show the screen unlock.
How do I change my picture unlock on StealthChat?
Go to Settings > Security Settings > Screen Lock.
I forgot my Password. What can I do now?
Lost Passwords cannot be recovered. However, you can reset/uninstall the app and then set it up again. On Android delete the app data by going to Phone Settings > Apps > StealthChat > Clear data.
How do I start a chat?
In the Contacts screen, tap on your friend then wait until the key exchange completes.
Is my VoIP secure and encrypted like my messages on StealthChat?
Yes! StealthChat VoIP calls are fully encrypted like StealthChat messages.
How do I make a VoIP call on StealthChat?
How do I create a Group Chat?
Note : To add new participant, you have to start a chat (exchanging key with a contact) before invite them to a group chat.
